Netflix is introducing new ‘Double Thumbs Up’ button

The new button will allow users to better curate their Netflix homepage

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 11, 20226:28 PM EDT
Netflix is introducing a new button that’ll help user curate their homepage far better — Two Thumbs Up.

The new feature will work alongside the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons already available on Netflix. Two Thumbs Up, however, will let users show that they really like a series or movies.

Netflix says that Double Thumbs Up is a way to ‘fine-tune’ recommendations and see more series and films influenced by what you really like.

The new feature will be available on TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices starting today.

Source: Netflix

