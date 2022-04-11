Netflix is introducing new ‘Double Thumbs Up’ button

Netflix is introducing a new button that’ll help user curate their homepage far better — Two Thumbs Up.

Introducing Double Thumbs Up, an additional way for members to let us know what types of series and films you want to see more of. You can find this option on your TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices starting today: https://t.co/PmNwr9Gsrz — We Are Netflix (@WeAreNetflix) April 11, 2022

The new feature will work alongside the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons already available on Netflix. Two Thumbs Up, however, will let users show that they really like a series or movies.

Netflix says that Double Thumbs Up is a way to ‘fine-tune’ recommendations and see more series and films influenced by what you really like.

The new feature will be available on TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices starting today.

Source: Netflix