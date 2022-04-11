Square reveals new Square Stand iPad POS with built-in card reader

Contactless payment system company Square has revealed its brand new point of sales (POS) system. The new Square Stand is compatible with the iPad and features a built-in card reader.

The updated Square Stand is a POS payment terminal for businesses of all sizes. According to the Block subsidiary, the device is compatible with the most recent 2021, 2020, and 2019 iPads. It can also be used with the 2019 iPad Air and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

It’s been designed to be user-friendly, with the only requirement being that the iPad must have the Square Point of Sale app installed.

The new Square Stand features a 180-degree swivel so the salesperson can rotate the POS towards the client or customer for payment. Rather than require various pieces of hardware, the stand’s card reader is located on the right side of the device. Customers must merely tap their card to complete payment. The device also supports card swipes and inserts as well.

To help identify successful payments and where customers must tap, the Square Stand features LED lighting. The guided lighting will show the appropriate spot to tap a card on the device, making it intuitive to use.

“Square Stand combines Square’s point of sale software and hardware into one complete solution, enabling sellers to take in-person payments and manage ecommerce sales, deliveries, and buy online, pick-up in-store orders from a single place,” the company said in a press release.

The Square Stand is now available to order. In Canada, the device is priced at $249. It can also be financed for $21/month over a year. There is also an option to purchase the Square Stand with a 32GB iPad 2020 for $678 in total. Expected delivery is estimated to be around one or two weeks.

Image credit: Square

Source: Square Via: The Verge