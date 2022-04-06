Samsung might ditch Qualcomm and Exynos chips for its next flagship

Reports coming out of South Korea suggest that Samsung wants to develop an application processor (AP) that will be “unique” to its line of Galaxy smartphones.

Up until now, Samsung’s flagship devices have used either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset or Samsung Electronics LSI’s Exynos chipset, but new information from a Samsung townhall indicates a new chipset might be powering future Galaxy smartphones.

According to the South Korean publication iNews24, an employee questioned Samsung Mobile President TM Roh about the recent GOS app throttling debacle and how the company aims to resolve it, to which Roh replied that Samsung will “make an AP unique to the Galaxy.”

If materialized, the move will bring Samsung closer to Apple and Google, both of whom make chips exclusive to their devices. While Exynos maker Samsung Electronics LSI is Samsung Mobile’s subsidiary, its Exynos chips aren’t exclusive to Samsung devices like Tensor is to Pixel or the A15 is to the iPhone 13.

On the other hand, a report from BusinessKorea suggests that Samsung might deploy MediaTek’s mobile application processors to the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE and the Galaxy S23. Samsung has used MediaTek’s chipsets in the past, though it has been limited to the company’s budget and entry-level smartphones, and the flagships have always retained Qualcomm or Exynos chipsets.

Source: iNews24 Via: 9to5Google