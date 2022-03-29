Lucky, Chatr expand flash sale with one-month free credit

Over the weekend, Bell’s Lucky Mobile and Rogers’ Chatr Mobile launched flash sales offering customers 3GB of bonus data per month for six months.

Now, both flanker brands have added a free month, sweetening the offer.

Lucky’s website notes that customers can sign up and “get one month of free service.” According to the fine print, the free month is applied as a credit to customers’ second month of service and is based on the price of customers’ rate plan before tax.

Customers can get this alongside the six months of bonus data. Both offers end March 31st.

Chatr, on the other hand, extended its flash sale until April 1st. Along with the 3GB bonus data for six months, Chatr offers one month’s fee in credit. That credit will be applied on customers’ “third-anniversary date.”

Additionally, Chatr’s one-month free credit is available on some plans that the bonus data is not. To get the bonus data, you need to activate a $35/mo plan or higher, while the one-month credit is available on all Chatr plans.

At the time of publication, Telus’ Public Mobile had not offered a free month, but it was offering 2GB of bonus data per month for 12 months compared to Lucky’s and Chatr’s 3GB/mo for six months.

You can learn more about Lucky’s offer here and Chatr’s offer here.