Bell rolling out $3/mo price increase to some mobile customers

Bell is raising prices for several mobility customers by about $3 per month.

The change should be appearing on bills for some customers now, although some may have seen the change on a previous bill. Additionally, I am currently a Bell Mobile customer, and I noted the price change on my March bill.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for clarification on why it’s raising prices and how many people the change will impact.

However, a customer service representative I spoke with said the change was because of Bell’s annual network expansion investments and it was meant to “increase capacity and maintain quality of service.”

The rep also said that the “price increase is CRTC regulated.” When I questioned the claim, the rep said it was “what was communicated to us,” and said other telecom companies “have this too.”

It’s worth noting that the CRTC’s website says “providers are responsible for establishing their own retail rates for wireless services, and the CRTC doesn’t intervene.”

MobileSyrup also asked Bell about the representative’s statements and whether the company was directing reps to tell customers that the CRTC regulated the price increases, but did not receive a response in time for publication.