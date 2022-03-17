Health Canada recalls Decathlon smartwatch over possible burns, fires

Health Canada has issued a recall of Decathlon’s Kiprun GPS 550 smartwatch.

The recall involves both the black, and white and black versions of the heart-rate monitor watch.

The battery is at risk of overheating while charging or during use, cDecathlon’sreating a risk for burns or a fire. “For this reason, the Kiprun team is voluntarily recalling the affected products worldwide,” the company says on its website.

The company hasn’t received any reports of injuries as of March 14, Health Canada reports.

People who have the watch should stop using the smartwatch and contact Decathlon for a refund. Consumers can call the company at 1-844-533-3322, send an email at onlineservice@decathlon.ca, or visit their website.

This is the second smartwatch recall in the last two weeks. Health Canada issued a recall on March 2nd for 70,000 Fitbit Ionic smartwatches due to a burning hazard.

Image credit: Decathlon

Source: Health Canada