fbpx
News

30 million iPhone SE (2022) units are expected to be sold this year

5G will play a huge part in driving up the device's sales

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Mar 17, 202212:43 PM EDT
0 comments

The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to surpass the 2020 SE in terms of first-year sales, according to a new DigiTimes report (paywall).

For reference, the 2020 iPhone SE racked up 25 million sales in its first year, whereas analysts say the new 5G-enabled SE sales should hit about 30 million in 2022.

The 2020 iPhone SE was titled the ‘affordability king,’ and considering that the 2022 iPhone SE is $20 cheaper than its predecessor, it is sure to rack up high sale volume.

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2022)

Display

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

Processor

Apple A13 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic

RAM

3GB

4GB

Storage

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight

148g

148g

Rear Facing Camera

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

Front Facing Camera

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

OS

iOS 13

iOS 15

Battery

1821mAh

Network Connectivity

GSM/HSPA/LTE

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

April 15, 2020

March 18, 2022

Misc

Colours: Black, White, Product Red

Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red

Display

iPhone SE (2020)

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

iPhone SE (2022)

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

Processor

iPhone SE (2020)

Apple A13 Bionic

iPhone SE (2022)

Apple A15 Bionic

RAM

iPhone SE (2020)

3GB

iPhone SE (2022)

4GB

Storage

iPhone SE (2020)

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

iPhone SE (2022)

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

iPhone SE (2020)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

iPhone SE (2022)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight

iPhone SE (2020)

148g

iPhone SE (2022)

148g

Rear Facing Camera

iPhone SE (2020)

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

iPhone SE (2022)

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

Front Facing Camera

iPhone SE (2020)

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

iPhone SE (2022)

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

OS

iPhone SE (2020)

iOS 13

iPhone SE (2022)

iOS 15

Battery

iPhone SE (2020)

1821mAh

iPhone SE (2022)

Network Connectivity

iPhone SE (2020)

GSM/HSPA/LTE

iPhone SE (2022)

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

iPhone SE (2020)

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

iPhone SE (2022)

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

SIM Type

iPhone SE (2020)

Nano SIM, eSIM

iPhone SE (2022)

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

iPhone SE (2020)

April 15, 2020

iPhone SE (2022)

March 18, 2022

Misc

iPhone SE (2020)

Colours: Black, White, Product Red

iPhone SE (2022)

Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red

According to DigiTimes, Apple has readied up 5 million iPhone SE (2022) units for the first quarter, though the Cupertino, California-based company expects the second-quarter sales of the new iPhone to climb up to around 11 million, and about the same for the third quarter as well.

China, which according to the report is the leading consumer of 5G devices is expected to drive up the sales of the iPhone SE (2022), along with increasing demand from the global market which is also expected to bolster sales.

“In 2021, a total of about 280 million 5G mobile phones will be shipped to non-mainland China markets. This figure is expected to surge by more than 60 percent to 450 million units, accounting for 63.5 precent of global shipments,” according to Digitimes.

Source: Digitimes

Comments