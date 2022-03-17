30 million iPhone SE (2022) units are expected to be sold this year

The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to surpass the 2020 SE in terms of first-year sales, according to a new DigiTimes report (paywall).
For reference, the 2020 iPhone SE racked up 25 million sales in its first year, whereas analysts say the new 5G-enabled SE sales should hit about 30 million in 2022.
The 2020 iPhone SE was titled the ‘affordability king,’ and considering that the 2022 iPhone SE is $20 cheaper than its predecessor, it is sure to rack up high sale volume.
iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone SE (2022)
Display
4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
Processor
Apple A13 Bionic
Apple A15 Bionic
RAM
3GB
4GB
Storage
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
Weight
148g
148g
Rear Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)
Front Facing Camera
7-megapixel (f/2.2)
7-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
iOS 13
iOS 15
Battery
1821mAh
Network Connectivity
GSM/HSPA/LTE
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
April 15, 2020
March 18, 2022
Misc
Colours: Black, White, Product Red
Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red
According to DigiTimes, Apple has readied up 5 million iPhone SE (2022) units for the first quarter, though the Cupertino, California-based company expects the second-quarter sales of the new iPhone to climb up to around 11 million, and about the same for the third quarter as well.
China, which according to the report is the leading consumer of 5G devices is expected to drive up the sales of the iPhone SE (2022), along with increasing demand from the global market which is also expected to bolster sales.
“In 2021, a total of about 280 million 5G mobile phones will be shipped to non-mainland China markets. This figure is expected to surge by more than 60 percent to 450 million units, accounting for 63.5 precent of global shipments,” according to Digitimes.
Source: Digitimes