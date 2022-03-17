30 million iPhone SE (2022) units are expected to be sold this year

The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to surpass the 2020 SE in terms of first-year sales, according to a new DigiTimes report (paywall).

For reference, the 2020 iPhone SE racked up 25 million sales in its first year, whereas analysts say the new 5G-enabled SE sales should hit about 30 million in 2022.

The 2020 iPhone SE was titled the ‘affordability king,’ and considering that the 2022 iPhone SE is $20 cheaper than its predecessor, it is sure to rack up high sale volume.

iPhone SE (2020) iPhone SE (2022) Display 4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic RAM 3GB 4GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm Weight 148g 148g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) Front Facing Camera 7-megapixel (f/2.2) 7-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iOS 13 iOS 15 Battery 1821mAh Network Connectivity GSM/HSPA/LTE LTE/ 5G Sensors Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date April 15, 2020 March 18, 2022 Misc Colours: Black, White, Product Red Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red Display iPhone SE (2020) 4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision iPhone SE (2022) 4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision Processor iPhone SE (2020) Apple A13 Bionic iPhone SE (2022) Apple A15 Bionic RAM iPhone SE (2020) 3GB iPhone SE (2022) 4GB Storage iPhone SE (2020) 64GB, 128GB, 256GB iPhone SE (2022) 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) iPhone SE (2020) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm iPhone SE (2022) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm Weight iPhone SE (2020) 148g iPhone SE (2022) 148g Rear Facing Camera iPhone SE (2020) 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) iPhone SE (2022) 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) Front Facing Camera iPhone SE (2020) 7-megapixel (f/2.2) iPhone SE (2022) 7-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iPhone SE (2020) iOS 13 iPhone SE (2022) iOS 15 Battery iPhone SE (2020) 1821mAh iPhone SE (2022) Network Connectivity iPhone SE (2020) GSM/HSPA/LTE iPhone SE (2022) LTE/ 5G Sensors iPhone SE (2020) Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer iPhone SE (2022) Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type iPhone SE (2020) Nano SIM, eSIM iPhone SE (2022) Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date iPhone SE (2020) April 15, 2020 iPhone SE (2022) March 18, 2022 Misc iPhone SE (2020) Colours: Black, White, Product Red iPhone SE (2022) Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red

According to DigiTimes, Apple has readied up 5 million iPhone SE (2022) units for the first quarter, though the Cupertino, California-based company expects the second-quarter sales of the new iPhone to climb up to around 11 million, and about the same for the third quarter as well.

China, which according to the report is the leading consumer of 5G devices is expected to drive up the sales of the iPhone SE (2022), along with increasing demand from the global market which is also expected to bolster sales.

“In 2021, a total of about 280 million 5G mobile phones will be shipped to non-mainland China markets. This figure is expected to surge by more than 60 percent to 450 million units, accounting for 63.5 precent of global shipments,” according to Digitimes.

Source: Digitimes