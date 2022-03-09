fbpx
GameStop Canada is running a ‘March Frenzy’ sale starting on the 11th

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Mar 9, 20229:01 PM EST
March Frenzy

GameStop Canada is running a ‘March Frenzy’ sale from March 11th to 20th.

See below for some of the most notable deals. (Note that the Mario games are on sale at a variety of retailers as part of March 10th “MAR10 Day” promotions).

  • Deathloop — $49.99
  • Far Cry 6 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
    GRID Legends — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Mario Tennis, Super Mario 3D World, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $54.99 each (regularly $79.99)
  • Mario Kart Live — $89.99 (regularly $129.99)
  • NBA 2K22 — $29.99 (regularly $89.99)
  • Riders Republic — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Note: the flyer isn’t yet posted on GameStop’s website, but Twitter user Lbabinz has shared a version of it.

Via: @Lbabinz

