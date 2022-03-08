Pre-order the new iPhone SE starting March 11th

Apple revealed the long-rumoured iPhone SE during its ‘Peek Performance’ event today.

With its latest A15 Bionic chip and an iPhone 8-like design, the new iPhone SE combines power with affordability.

The entry-level smarpthone will be available to pre-order starting Friday, March 11th and hits stores starting March 18th.

The new iPhone SE SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Product Red’ colourways. The 2022 SE starts at $579 in Canada.

iPhone SE (2020) iPhone SE (2022) Display 4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm Weight 148g 148g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) Front Facing Camera 7-megapixel (f/2.2) 7-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iOS 13 iOS 15 Battery 1821mAh Network Connectivity GSM/HSPA/LTE LTE/ 5G Sensors Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date April 15, 2020 March 18, 2022 Misc Colours: Black, White, Product Red Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red

Image credit: Apple