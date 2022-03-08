Pre-order the new iPhone SE starting March 11th

Apple revealed the long-rumoured iPhone SE during its ‘Peek Performance’ event today.
With its latest A15 Bionic chip and an iPhone 8-like design, the new iPhone SE combines power with affordability.
The entry-level smarpthone will be available to pre-order starting Friday, March 11th and hits stores starting March 18th.
The new iPhone SE SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Product Red’ colourways. The 2022 SE starts at $579 in Canada.
iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone SE (2022)
Display
4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
Processor
Apple A13 Bionic
Apple A15 Bionic
RAM
3GB
Storage
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
Weight
148g
148g
Rear Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)
Front Facing Camera
7-megapixel (f/2.2)
7-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
iOS 13
iOS 15
Battery
1821mAh
Network Connectivity
GSM/HSPA/LTE
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
April 15, 2020
March 18, 2022
Misc
Colours: Black, White, Product Red
Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red
Display
iPhone SE (2020)
4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
iPhone SE (2022)
4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
Processor
iPhone SE (2020)
Apple A13 Bionic
iPhone SE (2022)
Apple A15 Bionic
RAM
iPhone SE (2020)
3GB
iPhone SE (2022)
Storage
iPhone SE (2020)
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
iPhone SE (2022)
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
iPhone SE (2020)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
iPhone SE (2022)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
Weight
iPhone SE (2020)
148g
iPhone SE (2022)
148g
Rear Facing Camera
iPhone SE (2020)
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)
iPhone SE (2022)
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)
Front Facing Camera
iPhone SE (2020)
7-megapixel (f/2.2)
iPhone SE (2022)
7-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
iPhone SE (2020)
iOS 13
iPhone SE (2022)
iOS 15
Battery
iPhone SE (2020)
1821mAh
iPhone SE (2022)
Network Connectivity
iPhone SE (2020)
GSM/HSPA/LTE
iPhone SE (2022)
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
iPhone SE (2020)
Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
iPhone SE (2022)
Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
SIM Type
iPhone SE (2020)
Nano SIM, eSIM
iPhone SE (2022)
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
iPhone SE (2020)
April 15, 2020
iPhone SE (2022)
March 18, 2022
Misc
iPhone SE (2020)
Colours: Black, White, Product Red
iPhone SE (2022)
Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red
Image credit: Apple