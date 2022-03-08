fbpx
News

Pre-order the new iPhone SE starting March 11th

The new SE will be available in 'Midnight,' 'Starlight' and 'Product Red' colourways

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Mar 8, 20221:25 PM EST
0 comments
iPhone SE 2022

Apple revealed the long-rumoured iPhone SE during its ‘Peek Performance’ event today.

With its latest A15 Bionic chip and an iPhone 8-like design, the new iPhone SE combines power with affordability.

The entry-level smarpthone will be available to pre-order starting Friday, March 11th and hits stores starting March 18th.

The new iPhone SE SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Product Red’ colourways. The 2022 SE starts at $579 in Canada.

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2022)

Display

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

Processor

Apple A13 Bionic

Apple A15 Bionic

RAM

3GB

Storage

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight

148g

148g

Rear Facing Camera

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

Front Facing Camera

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

OS

iOS 13

iOS 15

Battery

1821mAh

Network Connectivity

GSM/HSPA/LTE

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

April 15, 2020

March 18, 2022

Misc

Colours: Black, White, Product Red

Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red

Display

iPhone SE (2020)

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

iPhone SE (2022)

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

Processor

iPhone SE (2020)

Apple A13 Bionic

iPhone SE (2022)

Apple A15 Bionic

RAM

iPhone SE (2020)

3GB

iPhone SE (2022)

Storage

iPhone SE (2020)

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

iPhone SE (2022)

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

iPhone SE (2020)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

iPhone SE (2022)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight

iPhone SE (2020)

148g

iPhone SE (2022)

148g

Rear Facing Camera

iPhone SE (2020)

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

iPhone SE (2022)

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

Front Facing Camera

iPhone SE (2020)

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

iPhone SE (2022)

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

OS

iPhone SE (2020)

iOS 13

iPhone SE (2022)

iOS 15

Battery

iPhone SE (2020)

1821mAh

iPhone SE (2022)

Network Connectivity

iPhone SE (2020)

GSM/HSPA/LTE

iPhone SE (2022)

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

iPhone SE (2020)

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

iPhone SE (2022)

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

SIM Type

iPhone SE (2020)

Nano SIM, eSIM

iPhone SE (2022)

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

iPhone SE (2020)

April 15, 2020

iPhone SE (2022)

March 18, 2022

Misc

iPhone SE (2020)

Colours: Black, White, Product Red

iPhone SE (2022)

Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red

Image credit: Apple

Comments