Apple added more users with iPhone 13 than previous launches

Apple has added more users with the release of the iPhone 13 than its previous five smartphone launches.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook made the reveal during its March hardware event.

“We’re continuing to add new users to iPhone at a faster pace. In fact, this past fall, we’ve added more new users to the iPhone 13 lineup than in each of the previous five launches,” Cook said.

Apple did not offer specific sales details regarding the iPhone 13’s sales during its March keynote. Apple is believed to have sold more than 40 million iPhone 13 series devices during the 2021 holiday shopping season.

Image credit: Apple