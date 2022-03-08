fbpx
Apple reveals 3rd-gen iPhone SE with A15 chip and 5G

The smartphone adopts the same iPhone 8-like design as its predecessor

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Mar 8, 20221:13 PM EST
iPhone SE (2022)

Right on cue, Apple revealed its 3rd-gen iPhone SE during the tech giant’s March ‘Peek Performance’ event.

As rumours predicted, the new version of Apple’s entry-level smartphone adopts the same 4.7-inch iPhone 8-like design as its predecessor that still includes a physical ‘Home Button,’ and it’s on the inside where most of the new features are.

The new iPhone SE (2022) features the A15 chip offered in Apple’s iPhone 13 series and 5G connectivity. Other changes include the same glass construction featured on the rear of the iPhone 13. Apple says that the A15 has improved the iPhone SE’s pricing but didn’t delve into specific details.

The device still features the same single 12-megapixel rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance as its predecessor. That said, Apple claims that the A15 Bionic chip allows for iPhone 13 photography features like ‘Smart HDR 4,’ ‘Deep Fusion’ and ‘Photography Styles.’

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2020)

Display

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

Processor

Apple A15 Bionic

Apple A13 Bionic

RAM

3GB

Storage

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight

148g

148g

Rear Facing Camera

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)

Front Facing Camera

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

7-megapixel (f/2.2)

OS

iOS 15

iOS 13

Battery

1821mAh

Network Connectivity

LTE/ 5G

GSM/HSPA/LTE

Sensors

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

March 18, 2022

April 15, 2020

Misc

Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red

Colours: Black, White, Product Red

The new iPhone SE will be available in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Product Red’ colours. The smartphone releases on March 18th, starting at $579.

Image credit: Apple 

