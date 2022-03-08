Apple reveals 3rd-gen iPhone SE with A15 chip and 5G

Right on cue, Apple revealed its 3rd-gen iPhone SE during the tech giant’s March ‘Peek Performance’ event.
As rumours predicted, the new version of Apple’s entry-level smartphone adopts the same 4.7-inch iPhone 8-like design as its predecessor that still includes a physical ‘Home Button,’ and it’s on the inside where most of the new features are.
The new iPhone SE (2022) features the A15 chip offered in Apple’s iPhone 13 series and 5G connectivity. Other changes include the same glass construction featured on the rear of the iPhone 13. Apple says that the A15 has improved the iPhone SE’s pricing but didn’t delve into specific details.
The device still features the same single 12-megapixel rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance as its predecessor. That said, Apple claims that the A15 Bionic chip allows for iPhone 13 photography features like ‘Smart HDR 4,’ ‘Deep Fusion’ and ‘Photography Styles.’
iPhone SE (2022)
iPhone SE (2020)
Display
4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
Processor
Apple A15 Bionic
Apple A13 Bionic
RAM
3GB
Storage
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
Weight
148g
148g
Rear Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)
12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle)
Front Facing Camera
7-megapixel (f/2.2)
7-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
iOS 15
iOS 13
Battery
1821mAh
Network Connectivity
LTE/ 5G
GSM/HSPA/LTE
Sensors
Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
March 18, 2022
April 15, 2020
Misc
Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red
Colours: Black, White, Product Red
The new iPhone SE will be available in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Product Red’ colours. The smartphone releases on March 18th, starting at $579.
Image credit: Apple