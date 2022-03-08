Apple reveals 3rd-gen iPhone SE with A15 chip and 5G

Right on cue, Apple revealed its 3rd-gen iPhone SE during the tech giant’s March ‘Peek Performance’ event.

As rumours predicted, the new version of Apple’s entry-level smartphone adopts the same 4.7-inch iPhone 8-like design as its predecessor that still includes a physical ‘Home Button,’ and it’s on the inside where most of the new features are.

The new iPhone SE (2022) features the A15 chip offered in Apple’s iPhone 13 series and 5G connectivity. Other changes include the same glass construction featured on the rear of the iPhone 13. Apple says that the A15 has improved the iPhone SE’s pricing but didn’t delve into specific details.

The device still features the same single 12-megapixel rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance as its predecessor. That said, Apple claims that the A15 Bionic chip allows for iPhone 13 photography features like ‘Smart HDR 4,’ ‘Deep Fusion’ and ‘Photography Styles.’

iPhone SE (2022) iPhone SE (2020) Display 4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 4.7-inch, Retina HD, LCD display, 1334 x 750 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic RAM 3GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm Weight 148g 148g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) 12-megapixel (f/1.8, OIS, wide angle) Front Facing Camera 7-megapixel (f/2.2) 7-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iOS 15 iOS 13 Battery 1821mAh Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G GSM/HSPA/LTE Sensors Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Touch ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date March 18, 2022 April 15, 2020 Misc Colours: Starlight, Midnight, Product Red Colours: Black, White, Product Red

The new iPhone SE will be available in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Product Red’ colours. The smartphone releases on March 18th, starting at $579.

Image credit: Apple