BrandSpark and MobileSyrup launch Best New Product Awards: Tech Edition survey

Leading market research firm BrandSpark has launched its ‘Best New Product Awards: Tech Edition’ survey in partnership with MobileSyrup.

Was Samsung’s 55-inch curved Odyssey Ark the best monitor at CES? Maybe the TCL Alto 9 Sound Bar is more your speed? Have your say and let BrandSpark and MobileSyrup know what the best tech product shown off at CES 2022 was.

The Best New Products: Tech Edition aims to reveal insight into how consumers approach emerging technology, trends and product innovation. BrandSpark says that it aims for the inaugural Best New Product awards to include a sample size of over 15,000 Canadians.

User participation in the survey will help determine this year’s winners. All survey participants are also entered in a draw to win one of two $500 prizes.

Participate in the survey here.

