PlayStation Plus is free from February 12-14

PlayStation is offering multiplayer for free for Valentine’s Day weekend.

From February 12-14th, Sony is making online multiplayer for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 available to everyone at no cost. You’d normally need a PlayStation Plus subscription, but that’s not the case for this weekend.

You’ll still need an internet connection and a PlayStation Network account.

If you like the experience, PlayStation Plus is $69.99 CAD every 12 months, and until February 14th those who don’t have an existing PlayStation Plus membership can get 50 percent off a three-month membership.

Source: PlayStation