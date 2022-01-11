Where to stream the Scream movies in Canada before Scream (2022)

Ten years after the last Scream movie, Ghostface and the Woodsboro gang are back.

The fifth film, simply titled Scream, is set to hit theatres on January 14th. Notably, it’s the first in the series to not be directed by horror legend Wes Craven, following his passing in 2015. Instead, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) are helming the new Scream.

Still, the film promises to bring back several Scream veterans, including Guelph, Ontario’s own Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), David Arquette (Dewey Riley), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. On top of that, early reviews peg the film as showing a deep “reverence” for its predecessors.

With all of that in mind, we’ve rounded up how you can stream the four previous Scream movies ahead of Scream (2022).

Anyway, here’s where to watch the Wes Craven Scream flicks. Basically, Prime members are completely covered, although there are some options if you don’t have the service and/or prefer alternatives:

Hopefully, this will be helpful for both fans and newcomers. It should be noted, though, that moviegoers in Ontario and Quebec are out of luck at the moment when it comes to the new Scream, given provincial COVID-related theatre closures. For now, Paramount says the movie will premiere exclusively in Canadian theatres on January 14th in whichever provinces permit them; in other words, no premium video on demand (PVOD) option will be offered.

Image credit: Paramount