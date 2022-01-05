Heinz Ketchup Canada is giving away coupons to sad BlackBerry users

If you’re mourning the death of your beloved BB10 BlackBerry device, there might be a silver ketchup-filled lining.

Heinz Ketchup Canada’s official Twitter recently posted that it’s giving away coupons to the first 57 people that post their BlackBerry pin in the “comments.” While unconfirmed, I assume by “comments” @heinz_ca actually means replying in that specific thread.

For all the Ketchup heads out there, the number 57 is reportedly the company’s founder’s lucky number. It was also at one point a slogan used by the condiment maker and today, ties to a specific sauce it sells.

Great things come to those who wait. So, to salute those who waited until the very last day to make a switch, we’re giving away coupons to the first 57 people to drop their BB pins in the comments. #BlackBerry pic.twitter.com/tSRs5KJTBe — Heinz Ketchup Canada (@heinz_ca) January 4, 2022

While you might be excited to drown your sorrows in free ketchup, it seems this could just be an elaborate joke on the brand’s part. As of right now, no one has responded to Heinz’s pleas for would-be ketchup couponers to post their BB pin publically, so perhaps we’ll never know for sure.

On January 4th, 2022, BlackBerry shut down support for BB10, BlackBerry 7.1 and BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier devices.

This means that iconic BlackBerry devices like the BlackBerry Classic, Q10, Bold, 9720 and more, no longer have access to mobile data, phone calls, text messages or 9-1-1 functionality.

If you send your BB pin to Heinz and receive coupons, please let us know in the comments below. Together we can get to the bottom of this mystery.

Update 01/05/2022 12:55pm ET: Heinz Canada has confirmed that it is not joking.

We never joke when it comes to Ketchup – this is 157% real. Just comment on our post with your BB PIN and if you’re one of the first 57, we’ll reward you with a coupon. https://t.co/mOGS2eT2qC — Heinz Ketchup Canada (@heinz_ca) January 5, 2022

