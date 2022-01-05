TikTok testing new ‘repost’ feature among select users

TikTok is currently testing a new Twitter-like feature among a group of its users.

The “repost” feature allows select users to instantly share clips with their followers. Users already have the ability to directly share clips with individual accounts.

According to Engadget, the yellow “repost” button is housed in the same place as the app’s other sharing features.

“Currently, we’re experimenting with a new way for people to share TikTok videos they enjoy,” a company spokesperson told Engadget.

TechCrunch reports the reposted videos show up on “For You” feeds, where content is displayed from accounts the user directly follows.

Users are currently able to share clips from other accounts to a larger audience by remixing and putting clips together, but this new feature will allow for original videos to be directly shared for the first time.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: Engadget