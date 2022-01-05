Asus unveils 17-inch foldable PC, laptops, gaming peripherals and more

Asus unveiled several new products at CES 2022, including laptops and accessories. Among the more interesting of Asus’ announcements include a new 17-inch foldable PC.

Starting with the laptops, there are quite a few interesting options. First up is the ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G, two gaming laptops powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX respectively. Both laptops also sport Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPUs for excellent gaming performance.

Asus also unveiled its new ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, featuring the company’s ‘ScreenPad Plus’ secondary display, as well as the ROG Zephyrus G14, G15 and M16 ultraportable gaming laptops sporting the company’s new ‘Nebula’ display.

Next up are the Zenbook laptops, which include the impressive-looking Zenbook 17 Fold (pictured above). And yes, it does look like a bigger version of Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold from last year. Hopefully, Asus’ take on a foldable PC works better — the X1 Fold was a neat first try, but an exorbitant price tag and significant issues with performance and battery life made it a no-buy.

Alongside the Zenbook 17 Fold, Asus unveiled some regular clamshell Zenbook laptops with OLED displays.

Rounding out the company’s announcements were a series of gaming accessories, including ROG Swift OLED monitors with up to 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, ROG Fusion II 500 and 300 gaming headsets, the ROG Chakram X gaming mouse and the ROG Strix Flare II Animate gaming keyboard.

Asus showed off its Rapture GT-AXE16000 gaming router too, calling it the “world’s first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router.” As the name suggests, the Rapture broadcasts a 2.4GHz band, two 5GHz bands and a 6GHz band, with the 5GHz or 6GHz bands available as wireless backhaul if you want to set up a mesh system.

Those interested can learn more about Asus CES announcements here.

Images credit: Asus