Online Koodo customers will receive free Airpods with iPhone 12 purchase

Koodo is making Boxing Day a little bit sweeter by offering freebies in addition to previously released deals.

Customers who purchase the iPhone 12 with Koodo’s Tab will score a free pair of second gen Apple AirPods.

The following plans are available for those looking to redeem this deal:

Customers purchasing a Motorola One 5G Ace are eligible to receive a second gen Lenovo 300e Chromebook.

New customers can also save an extra $100 when they purchase 4G LTE data plans. $50 will be available in bill credit. The remaining savings come from the $50 connection fee being waived.

Check out a full list of Koodo’s Boxing Day deals here.