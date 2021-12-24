Samsung is launching its first HDR10+ displays in 2022

Samsung has announced a new series of monitors that will cater to PC players. The new displays will be the first from the company to support HDR10+ Gaming. This will mark a gaming-specific upgrade from the standard HDR10 display.

Announced recently, Samsung has stated that its 2022 lineup of QLED TVs and monitors will be the first to support HDR10+. The support of the new standard will be enabled by allowing automated HDR calibration in order to capture “stunning picture quality to meet game developers’ demand,” the company states.

Samsung is due to debut HDR gameplay at CES 2022. The company will also show off a list of 4K and 8K titles from partnered developers. Saber Interactive, for instance, partnered with Samsung to bring HDR10+ to Redout 2 and Pinball FX. Game Mechanic Studios will also showcase Happy Trails and the Kidnapped Princess, another HDR10+ title, available in 2022.

“We are extremely proud to announce that the new HDR10+ GAMING standard will be adopted by Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED line up with the Q70 TV series and above and gaming monitors, allowing users to enjoy a game-changing experience through cutting-edge visuals and richer, life-like images,” Seokwoo Yong, executive vice president at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement. “Samsung will continue to invest in users’ viewing experiences as technology continues to advance and provide enhanced new features and capabilities.”

HDR10+ offers a greater visual experience, even over the standard HDR10. It allows for up to four times the peak brightness and also supports variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM). Samsung also states that HDR10+ will support over 120Hz but hasn’t specified to what extent.

Samsung’s new gaming standard is best compared to Dolby Vision, which offers users many of the same perks. The main exception is the lack of support for over 120Hz. That said, many acclaimed titles support Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X and Series S including Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Psychonauts 2, Metro Exodus, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Dolby Vision is also utilized by LG and its C1 and G1 displays, which debuted this year.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung