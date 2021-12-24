fbpx
Deals

Chatr releases bonus Boxing Week deal

The carrier is offering free credit on all its plans

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Dec 24, 20212:21 PM EST
0 comments

Chatr Mobile is offering free credit as part of its Boxing Week “bonus” deal.

Customers have until January 4th to redeem this offer. It only applies to new activations but is available on all plans:

The provider had previously released a list of deals that included 2GB of bonus data for six months. This promotion applies to all plans except the one valued at $25/mo.

Comments