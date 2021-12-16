fbpx
Deals

Chatr is offering 2GB of free monthly data as part of its holiday deals

The company is offering the perk on plans that cost as low as $35

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Dec 16, 202112:39 PM EST
0 comments

Chatr Mobile is offering free data as part of its holiday promotion.

New users who activate a service will get 2GB of free data, every month, for six months.

The offer is only available on select talk, text, and data plans. The offer expires on December 23rd.

Selected plans that also offer unlimited talk across the U.S and Canada include:

Selected plans that also offer unlimited Canada wide talk include:

All plans will automatically include an extra 500 MB of data if customers sign up for auto-pay.

Image credit: Chatr

Source: Chatr

Comments