Select iPhone and Android OtterBox cases now 64% off

Might be time to jazz up your new, or recently newly purchased iPhone or Android device with a slick case. Amazon Canada has dropped the prices of select OtterBox cases by up to 66 percent.
Here is a few that you might want to take advantage of, however, the complete list is here:
- OtterBox PREFIX SERIES Case for Galaxy S21 5G for $28.36 (Save 29%)
- Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series Case for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro for $46.69 (Save 11%)
- OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max for $32.71 (Save 50%)
- Otterbox Commuter Series Case for Galaxy S20/5G for $29.97 (Save 40%)
- Otterbox Defender Series SCREENLESS Edition Case for Galaxy Note20 for $41.99 (Save 16%)
- OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max for $21.75 (Save 64%)
- OtterBox SYMMETRY CLEAR SERIES Case for iPhone Xs & iPhone X for $28.54 (Save 48%)
- OtterBox SYMMETRY SERIES Case for iPhone XR for $38.97 (Save 40%)
- OtterBox Commuter Series Case for Galaxy S10 for $20.14 (Save 60%)
- OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 for $35.40 (Save 41%)
Source: Amazon Canada
