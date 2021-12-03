The MobileSyrup Team’s Top Holiday Gifts [2021 Edition]

This year, the MobileSyrup team decided to share a few of their personal gift recommendations for the tech enthusiast or gamer in your life.

Our list includes a wide range of products like robot vacuums, keyboards, drones and more. If your friend is into tech, we likely have something on our list that will appeal to them.

Below is a link to all of the products outlined in the video above:

Brad Bennett’s pick: Smart Lighting

The recommendation: Aputure MC RGBWW Film Light

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $139.99

Brad Shankar’s pick: Video Games

The recommendation: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $79.99

Jon Lamont’s pick: Keyboards

The recommendation: BlackWidow V3 Mini

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $229.99

The alternative recommendation: Logitech’s Pop Keys keyboard

Buy at Amazon Canada for $145.86

Nida Zafar’s pick: Smartphones

The recommendation: iPhone 13

Buy at Apple Canada for $1,099

Karandeep Oberoi’s pick: Smartphone gimbals

The recommendation: DJI OM5

Buy at Amazon Canada for $177.27

Patrick O’Rourke’s pick: Robot Vacuums

The recommendation: iRobot Roomba j7+

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $1,049

Joshua Armstrong’s pick: Video Games

The recommendation: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $79.99

And though he wasn’t able to be in the video, Dean Daley shared his gift recommendation.

Dean Daley’s pick: Gaming console

The recommendation: Nintendo Switch Lite

Buy at Best Buy Canada for $259.99

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.