20 percent of Xbox Cloud Gaming players exclusively use touch controls

Microsoft has revealed to The Verge that 20 percent of people who use Xbox Cloud Gaming exclusively play games with touch controls.

Cloud Gaming, a perk of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allows games to be streamed to mobile devices, consoles and PCs. While Xbox controllers are universally supported, developers have the option of enabling “touch controls” in their games to give players a virtual gamepad. More than 100 Cloud Gaming titles support touch controls as of last month.

What’s more, Microsoft told The Verge that 30 percent of players of the following games exclusively use touch controls:

Dragon’s Quest XI

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition

Hades

Minecraft Dungeons

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Scarlet Nexus

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

According to Microsoft, Xbox Cloud Gaming titles with touch controls have seen an average of double the usage. More information on touch controls can be found here.

Source: The Verge