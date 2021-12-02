Telus commits funds to BC agricultural community

Telus is committing to donating $100,000 to the agricultural community in British Columbia through its agricultural subsection.

The funds will assist farmers and their families, farms, and livestock that have been impacted by flooding in the province. $50,000 will go towards the BC Agricultural Council, which provides emergency funds to farmers. The association works with farmers directly to determine their needs.

$50,000 will also go towards veterinary services through the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association and the Society of BC Veterinarians. Comfort kits and network access are also being offered.

“At Telus Agriculture, we are committed to creating better food outcomes, and that commitment includes supporting our agriculture communities when disaster strikes,” president of Telus Agriculture, John Raines, said in a press release.

Social media users can further assist by sharing #HereForFarmers on social media platforms.

The organization will donate $1 for every interaction with the campaign, up to $10,000, to the BC Agricultural Council. The campaign will end on December 14.

Telus previously committed to donating $1 million. Numerous telecom companies, including Rogers, Shaw, and Bell, have also made commitments.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: Telus