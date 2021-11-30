Government of Manitoba partners with Canada’s largest rural-focused broadband provider to improve 5G access in hundreds of communities

Thousands of Manitoba residents will soon be connected to reliable internet services thanks to an agreement between Xplornet Communication and the Government of Manitoba.

The Rural Broadband Expansion Agreement outlines an expansion of 5G technology to specifically include 350 rural and 30 First Nations communities, offering better connectivity to

work, school, and health care, among other factors.

Xplornet announced it’s ready to get shovels in the ground as part of the commitment and start construction to deliver 5G wireless broadband to 125,000 homes and businesses across the province.

The project will be completed by accessing 3,200 kilometers of fibre from Manitoba Hydro. Construction is expected to end by the end of 2023.

Xplornet is adding an additional 1,500 kilometers of fibre optic cable and equipping 224 towers with 5G broadband technology. The company focuses on delivering broadband services to rural and remote communities across the country.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement with the Government of Manitoba to achieve our shared goal of increased connectivity in communities across Manitoba,” Allison Lenehan, president and CEO of Xplornet, said in a press release. “This is an important milestone in our plan to connect rural Manitobans to fast, reliable and affordable high-speed internet using next-generation broadband technologies.”

This project is part of Xplornet’s larger initiative to invest $500 million by 2025 in scalable fibre and 5g technology specifically for rural Canadians.

Source: Xplornet