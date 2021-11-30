Xbox Cloud Gaming gets ‘Clarity Boost’ for better streams on Microsoft Edge

Xbox Cloud Gaming now offers crisper, less blurry pictures on Microsoft’s Edge browser through a feature called Clarity Boost.

In a blog post, Microsoft noted that Clarity Boost “uses a set of client-side scaling improvements to improve the visual quality of the video stream.”

Refer to the image below from the Canadian-made Gears 5 for an idea of how Clarity Boost looks in action:

For now, Clarity Boost is only available on Microsoft Edge Canary, but the company says the feature will come to all Edge users sometime in 2022.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is included with a $16.99 CAD/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription alongside Game Pass for Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold and EA Play. The service launched on Xbox consoles earlier this month and is also available on Android and iOS (via browsers).

Source: Xbox