Rocket League Sideswipe now available on mobile

Rocket League Sideswipe, a new take on the popular vehicular soccer game, is now available on mobile.

Rocket League Sideswipe. Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/LL5qUjdoCl — Rocket League Sideswipe (@RLSideswipe) November 29, 2021

The free-to-play title translates the Rocket League experience into the 2D space, rather than the 3D arenas of the main console and PC game. Sideswipe features a virtual joystick on the left side of the screen, while jump and boost buttons are found on the right.

To further streamline the experience, cars auto-regenerate their boosts, so there’s no need to seek out pads to do so like you would in the main game. The game also features a basketball-style “Hoops” mode on top of its signature soccer-focused offerings.

Sideswipe can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.