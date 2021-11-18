Koodo’s ‘Bright Friday’ smartphone deals are live now

Telus-owned Koodo has dropped its ‘Bright Friday’ smartphone deals, with discounts on several devices, including the latest iPhone 13 mini along with bonus Apple TV subscriptions.

Check out some notable smartphone deals below:

A SIM card fee of $5 will be charged at the time of purchase for online orders.

It’s worth noting that Koodo has several ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ devices available at a discounted rate that arent mentioned in the list above. Find all of Koodo’s ‘Bright Friday‘ deals here and follow this link for a roundup of deals from Rogers, Bell, Fido, Virgin Plus, Freedom Mobile, Shaw, Public Mobile and Vidéotron.

Image credit: Koodo

Source: Koodo