Here are Shoppers Drug Mart’s upcoming Black Friday gadget deals

Shoppers Drug Mart has released its latest ‘Black Friday’ deals flyer that includes several worthwhile deals on gadgets and electronics.

It’s worth noting that these deals aren’t active yet. The offers go live on November 20th, with some of them ending on November 22nd, and some ending on November 25th.

Find some notable deals below:

2ndd-gen AirPods: $179.99 — Free $75 Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card with Purchase

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case: $279.99 (regularly $299.99) — Free $100 Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card with Purchase

JVC 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $479.99 — Free $75 Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card with Purchase

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $99.99 (regularly $159.99)

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $149.99 (regularly $299.99)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)

Amazon Fire 7-inch Kids Tablet: $89.99 (regularly $129.99)

Amazon Fire HD 8-inch Tablet: $69.99 (regularly $109.99)

Amazon Echo Show 5: $49.99 (regularly $99.99)

Canon Rebel T7 18-55 DC Camera Kit: $549.99 (regularly $569.99) — Free $25 Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card with Purchase

Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera: $599.99 (regularly $699.99) — Free $25 Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card with Purchase

GARMIN Venu SQ Watch: $229.99 (regularly $279.99)

Apart from the products listed above, the flyer also includes several deals that aren’t visible on Shopper’s website yet.

Check them out below:

RCA 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $549.99 (regularly $599.99) — Free $50 Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card with Purchase

ASUS 11.6-inch 4/32GB ChromeBook: $99.99

SonyMDR-RP912RK RF Headphones: $49.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch 128GB Tablet: $669.99 (regularly $919.99)

Acer SA270B 27-inch IPS Monitor: $149.99 (regularly $199.99)

Philips Mini Audio System: $129.99 (regularly $149.99)

Canon Pixma TS3420 Printer: $69.99

Check out Shopper’s latest flyer here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart