Your iPhone has a background sound feature that you likely don’t know about

Though the feature was introduced alongside iOS 15, ambient ‘Background Sounds’ have gone widely unnoticed. The feature can help you relax, minimize distractions, increase productivity and get a good night’s sleep.

Background Sounds offers three noise options, including ‘Balanced,’ ‘Bright’ and ‘Dark Noise,’ along with ‘Ocean,’ ‘Rain,’ and ‘Stream’ tracks. The feature can also be used while playing other media on your phone.

To initially set up Background Sounds, you’ll have to go into your iPhone’s accessibility settings, after which the feature can be added to the Control Center for easy access.

First off, make sure you are running iOS 15, then follow the steps mentioned below:

Open ‘Settings’ and scroll down to ‘Accessibility.’ Navigate to the ‘Hearing’ section and tap on ‘Audio/Visual.’ Tap on ‘Background Sounds’ and toggle the setting on.

As soon as you toggle the setting on, the default ‘Rain’ sound should start playing. You can tap on ‘Sound’ to select the ambient noise of your choice and adjust its volume from the slider right below.

Check out the video below for reference on how to enable the new feature:

Once enabled, the feature should automatically appear in the Control Center (it did for me), but if for any reason it doesn’t, head to ‘Settings’ again and navigate to ‘Control Center.’ Scroll down to ‘More Controls’ and tap the green ‘+’ sign next to ‘Hearing.’

Watch the video below for reference:

The feature is now available to use directly from the Control Center: