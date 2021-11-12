fbpx
Deals

Toronto-based Ecobee’s upcoming Black Friday sale will discount its SmartCamera and more

The Black Friday sale starts on November 18th and is expected to end on Wednesday, December 1st

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Nov 12, 20213:56 PM EST
Toronto-based smart thermostat company Ecobee will go live with its Black Friday sale on Thursday, November 18th.

Here’s a sneak peek of some products that will go on sale:

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. The Black Friday sale starts on November 18th and is expected to end on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Ecobee-related news, the company is set to be acquired by U.S.-based Generac.

Image credit: Ecobee

