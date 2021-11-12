Toronto-based Ecobee’s upcoming Black Friday sale will discount its SmartCamera and more

Toronto-based smart thermostat company Ecobee will go live with its Black Friday sale on Thursday, November 18th.
Here’s a sneak peek of some products that will go on sale:
- Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control: $269.99 (regularly $329.99) — Also available on Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowes
- Ecobee SmartCamera with voice control: $99.99 (regularly $129.99) — Also available on Amazon and Home Depot
- ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows: $74.99 (regularly $99.99) — Also available on Amazon and Home Depot
- Ecobee Air Filters: Get the first box 50 percent off, second box regular price
It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. The Black Friday sale starts on November 18th and is expected to end on Wednesday, December 1st.
In other Ecobee-related news, the company is set to be acquired by U.S.-based Generac.
Image credit: Ecobee