These six titles are available to stream on GeForce Now this week

Nvidia has released six new games streaming on its cloud gaming service GeForce Now this week.

Find titles available to stream this week below and scroll further to check the games releasing later in November:

Releasing this week

Bright Memory: Infinite (new game launch on Steam)

Epic Chef (new game launch on Steam)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (new game on launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

MapleStory (Steam)

Severed Steel (Steam)

Tale of Immortal (Steam)

Releasing later this month

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.