Apple has several refurbished iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TVs in stock

Apple Canada currently has several refurbished iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs in stock.
Apple’s refurbished discounts only amount to about $240 to $300, but this is a solid deal given its stellar reputation when it comes to used devices.
You can find some notable deals below:
Apple TV
- Apple TV HD 32GB: $169 (new for $199)
- Apple TV 4K 32GB: $169 (new for $199)
- Apple TV 4K 64GB: $189 (new for $219)
- Apple TV 4K 64GB (2nd Generation): $209 (new for $249)
iPhones
- iPhone XS Max 64GB: $879 (new for $1,379)
- iPhone XS Max 256GB: $1,059 (new for $1,589)
- iPhone XS Max 512GB: $1,299 (new for $1,859)
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: $939 (new for $1,244)
- iPhone 11 Pro 256GB: $1,059 (new for $1,384)
- iPhone 11 Pro 512GB: $1,309 (new for $1,654)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB: $1,059 (new for $1,354)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB: $1,169 (new for $1,494)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB: $1,409 (new for $1,764)
iPads
- Refurbished 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB: $1,029 (new for $1,349)
- Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB: $649 (new for $919)
- Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB – (2nd Generation): $769 (new for $879)
- Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB -(3rd Generation): $829 (new for $1,169)
- Refurbished iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB: $549 (new for $649)
Macs
- Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU: $1,099 (new for $1,299)
- Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU: $1,439 (new for $1,699)
- Refurbished Mac mini Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU: $759 (new for $899)
- Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 7‑Core GPU: $1,359 (new for $1,599)
- Refurbished 27-inch iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W with Retina 5K display: $4,819 (new for $5,669)
Find all Apple refurbished products here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Apple