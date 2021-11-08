Bandai Namco shares Elden Ring PC, PlayStation and Xbox performance specs

Bandai Namco has listed the specs and compatibility for FromSoftware’s upcoming game, Elden Ring.

There will be compatibility differences depending on which device you’re using to run the game.

The max resolution for PC is up to 3840 x 2160p with up to 60fps, support for HDR and ray tracing via a patch.

On PS4 it’ll run 1920 x 1080p with up to 30fps; on PS4 Pro it’ll support 30fps and up to 3200 x 1800p max resolution; and on PS5, it’ll run at 3840 x 2160p resolution, up to 60fps and raytracing via a patch.

Lastly, on Xbox One (Xbox One S) the game will run at up to 1600 x 900p, with 30fps and does not support HDR. Further, n Xbox One X it’ll support 3840 x 2160p max resolution and 30fps. On the Xbox Series X it’ll offer up to 2560 x 1440p max resolution and 60fps and, lastly, on the Series X it will run the game at 3840 x 2160p max resolution and up to 60fps. The Xbox One X, Series S and Series X all support HDR while the Series X also supports ray tracing.

Bandai Namco also notes that the PS4 version can be ported to PS5 and your saved data will transfer, but it’s a one-way street so you can’t go back and forth. Xbox platforms will offer cross-generational compatibility which will let you play across both.

We got a look at 19 minutes of the upcoming title that you can check out here. More news about the game will also break when the Closed Network Test goes live this Friday at 6am ET. Elden Ring launches on February 25th, 2022.

Source: Bandai Namco