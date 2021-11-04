FromSoftware shows off 19 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay

Developer FromSoftware has shown off 19 minutes of gameplay of its upcoming title, Elden Ring.

The 19 minutes of footage includes traversing the map on horseback, random encounters with a dragon, and a map, which is incredibly uncommon for a Souls-like title. Additionally, the gameplay footage shows the player crafting in-world, sneaking around, using spells and unique weapon attacks (similar to Dark Souls 3’s ‘Weapon Arts’), and summoning ‘Spirits,’ which are collectable AI-controlled companions.

One area where the player summoned a friend, showed a random boss fight that seemed to come out of nowhere as they didn’t walk through a clouded doorway, which we would typically see in Dark Souls games. Additionally, this fight revealed various spells, including one where the player’s friend summoned a dragon head to breathe fire.

At the end of the trailer, we saw a Legacy Dungeon called Stormveil Castle, where the player had two options to go in headfirst or to sneak around the enemies. This lines up with FromSoftware regarding dungeons feeling multi-layered. Players will need to enter Stormveil to battle one of the high-level bosses and complete the game. This boss was blocked off by a cloud doorway, which likely signifies how difficult it will be. We’ve seen this multi-armed monster before in previous trailers, and it’s likely how the other player got the aforementioned dragon-head power. This is not an optional boss fight, so if you’re worried about spoilers, I’d avoid watching it.

Elden Ring is coming to PS4, PS5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on February 25th. This fantasy role-playing game is likely why you haven’t gotten a new A Song of Ice and Fire novel as the author George R.R. Martin collaborated with FromSoftware to create the lore of this upcoming game.

If you signed up for the Closed Network Test for Elden Ring, the first session starts Friday, November 12th at 6am ET/3am PT.

Source: Elden Ring