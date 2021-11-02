Pixel 6/6 Pro buyers that missed out on the free Pixel Buds A-Series – Check your email

Google’s latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pre-orders in Canada and the U.S. qualify for a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series.

We recently shared that if you rushed through your order and forgot to add the free Pixel Buds, you don’t need to worry. Google said that customers who didn’t add the earbuds to their cart will still receive them via an email with a redeemable code. Well, those emails have started hitting Canadian customers’ inboxes today.

Simply click ‘Redeem Offer’ in the email, select the colour of A-Series buds you want (the ‘Dark Olive’ colourway is sold out), and proceed to checkout. A 100 percent discount coupon code will automatically be added to your order, changing the price from $139 to $0.

And that’s it. Once you’ve placed the order, you can sit back and relax. Your Pixel Buds A-Series will be delivered to your doorstep, hopefully, before your Pixel 6/6 Pro arrives.

