Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro now available to pre-order in Canada

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now available for pre-order. The two devices launch on October 28th on Google’s website and at Canadian carriers.

Google Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Display 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED display, 403ppi, 90Hz refresh rate 6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Tensor Tensor RAM 8GB of RAM 12GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2mm 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm Weight Rear Facing Camera 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 8-megapixel 11.1-megapixel OS Android 12 Android 12 Battery 4,600mAh 5,000mAh Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G LTE/ 5G Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date October 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 Misc Colours: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance Display Google Pixel 6 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED display, 403ppi, 90Hz refresh rate Pixel 6 Pro 6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Google Pixel 6 Tensor Pixel 6 Pro Tensor RAM Google Pixel 6 8GB of RAM Pixel 6 Pro 12GB of RAM Storage Google Pixel 6 128GB, 256GB Pixel 6 Pro 128GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) Google Pixel 6 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2mm Pixel 6 Pro 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm Weight Google Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Rear Facing Camera Google Pixel 6 50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Pixel 6 Pro 50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera Google Pixel 6 8-megapixel Pixel 6 Pro 11.1-megapixel OS Google Pixel 6 Android 12 Pixel 6 Pro Android 12 Battery Google Pixel 6 4,600mAh Pixel 6 Pro 5,000mAh Network Connectivity Google Pixel 6 LTE/ 5G Pixel 6 Pro LTE/ 5G Sensors Google Pixel 6 Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Pixel 6 Pro Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Google Pixel 6 Nano SIM, eSIM Pixel 6 Pro Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date Google Pixel 6 October 28, 2021 Pixel 6 Pro October 28, 2021 Misc Google Pixel 6 Colours: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance Pixel 6 Pro Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance

The Pixel 6 starts at $799 and comes in ‘Kinda Coral,’ ‘Sorta Seafoam’ and ‘Stormy Black.’ The 6 Pro is available in 128GB and 256GB variants. Only the Stormy Black variant is available in 256GB configuration and costs $929.

The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $1,179 and comes in ‘Cloudy White,’ ‘Stormy Black’ and the very pretty ‘Sorta Sunny’ colour variants. The 6 Pro is available in 128GB and 256GB configurations, however, the 256GB is available in Stormy Black and costs $1,309.

Carrier pricing will be available in the coming days. If you put a Pixel 6 Pro or Pixel 6 in your cart and add the Pixel Buds A you’ll get the buds for free.

