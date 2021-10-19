fbpx
Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro now available to pre-order in Canada

The heavily-leaked smartphones are finally here

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 19, 20211:06 PM EDT
Pixel 6 camera

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now available for pre-order. The two devices launch on October 28th on Google’s website and at Canadian carriers.

Google Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Display

6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED display, 403ppi, 90Hz refresh rate

6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor

Tensor

Tensor

RAM

8GB of RAM

12GB of RAM

Storage

128GB, 256GB

128GB, 512GB

Dimensions (in.)

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2mm

163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm

Weight

Rear Facing Camera

50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)

50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Facing Camera

8-megapixel

11.1-megapixel

OS

Android 12

Android 12

Battery

4,600mAh

5,000mAh

Network Connectivity

LTE/ 5G

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

October 28, 2021

October 28, 2021

Misc

Colours: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance

Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance

The Pixel 6 starts at $799 and comes in ‘Kinda Coral,’ ‘Sorta Seafoam’ and ‘Stormy Black.’ The 6 Pro is available in 128GB and 256GB variants. Only the Stormy Black variant is available in 256GB configuration and costs $929.

The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $1,179 and comes in ‘Cloudy White,’ ‘Stormy Black’ and the very pretty ‘Sorta Sunny’ colour variants. The 6 Pro is available in 128GB and 256GB configurations, however, the 256GB is available in Stormy Black and costs $1,309.

Carrier pricing will be available in the coming days. If you put a Pixel 6 Pro or Pixel 6 in your cart and add the Pixel Buds A you’ll get the buds for free.

For all of our coverage from Google’s Pixel 6 series event, follow this link.

