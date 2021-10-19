Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro now available to pre-order in Canada

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now available for pre-order. The two devices launch on October 28th on Google’s website and at Canadian carriers.
Google Pixel 6
Pixel 6 Pro
Display
6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED display, 403ppi, 90Hz refresh rate
6.71-inch, (1440 x 3120) LTPO AMOLED display, 512ppi, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Tensor
Tensor
RAM
8GB of RAM
12GB of RAM
Storage
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 512GB
Dimensions (in.)
160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2mm
163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm
Weight
Rear Facing Camera
50-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
50-megapixel (primary) + 48-megapixel (telelphoto, x4 zoom) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
8-megapixel
11.1-megapixel
OS
Android 12
Android 12
Battery
4,600mAh
5,000mAh
Network Connectivity
LTE/ 5G
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
October 28, 2021
October 28, 2021
Misc
Colours: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance
Colours: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black | IP68 water and dust resistance
The Pixel 6 starts at $799 and comes in ‘Kinda Coral,’ ‘Sorta Seafoam’ and ‘Stormy Black.’ The 6 Pro is available in 128GB and 256GB variants. Only the Stormy Black variant is available in 256GB configuration and costs $929.
The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $1,179 and comes in ‘Cloudy White,’ ‘Stormy Black’ and the very pretty ‘Sorta Sunny’ colour variants. The 6 Pro is available in 128GB and 256GB configurations, however, the 256GB is available in Stormy Black and costs $1,309.
Carrier pricing will be available in the coming days. If you put a Pixel 6 Pro or Pixel 6 in your cart and add the Pixel Buds A you’ll get the buds for free.
