Check out Dell’s Cyber Sale with monitors at ‘Black Friday pricing’

Dell Canada is currently offering a 78-hour ‘Cyber Sale’ with several monitors at discount. Dell says these are “Limited-quantity deals for 72 hours at Black Friday pricing.”

Further, monitors market with a ‘**’ in the list below are eligible for an additional 10 percent discount using code ‘10%OFFMONITOR.’

Find all monitors on sale below:

60Hz

75Hz

120Hz

144Hz

165Hz

240Hz

The sale is expected to end tomorrow, October 29th at 6am ET. Find all monitor deals here.

Image credit: Dell

Source: Dell