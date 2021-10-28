Check out Dell’s Cyber Sale with monitors at ‘Black Friday pricing’

Dell Canada is currently offering a 78-hour ‘Cyber Sale’ with several monitors at discount. Dell says these are “Limited-quantity deals for 72 hours at Black Friday pricing.”
Further, monitors market with a ‘**’ in the list below are eligible for an additional 10 percent discount using code ‘10%OFFMONITOR.’
Find all monitors on sale below:
60Hz
- Dell 22 Monitor – SE2222H: $129.99 (regularly $239.99)
- Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C Monitor – S2722QC: $579.99 (regularly $789.99) **
- Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor – S3221QS: $479.99 (regularly $754.99) **
- Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor – U2722D: $539.99 (regularly $729.99)
- Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor: U4320Q: $1,079.99 (regularly $1,469.19)
75Hz
- Dell 27 Monitor – S2721H: $209.99 (regularly $404.99)
- Dell 24 Monitor – S2421HN: $169.99 (regularly $304.99)
- Dell 24 Monitor – S2421HS: $199.99 (regularly $354.99)
- Dell 27 Monitor – S2721HN: $209.99 (regularly $389.99)
- Dell 27 Monitor – S2721HS: $229.99 (regularly $439.99)
- Dell 27 Monitor – S2721DS: $289.99 (regularly $504.99)
- Dell 27 USB-C Monitor – S2722DC: $449.99 (regularly $629.99) **
- Dell 32 Curved FHD Monitor – S3222HN: $399.99 (regularly $549.99) **
120Hz
- Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor – AW3821DW: $1,729.99 ($2,454.99) **
144Hz
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – S2721HGF: $269.99 (regularly $440.02)
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – S2722DGM: $339.99 (regularly $555.02)
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM: $419.99 (regularly $670.91).
- Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3422DWG: $579.99 (regularly $855.91) **
165Hz
- Dell 24 Curved Gaming Monitor – S2422HG: $279.99 (regularly $400.02) **
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222HG: $419.99 (regularly $565.91) **
240Hz
- Dell 25 Gaming Monitor – S2522HG: $349.99 (regularly $540.02) **
- Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HF: $399.99 (regularly $660.02) **
- New Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor – AW2720HF: $479.99 (regularly $705.06) **
- Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – AW2521H: $729.99 ($1,145.02) **
The sale is expected to end tomorrow, October 29th at 6am ET. Find all monitor deals here.
