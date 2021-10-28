Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye still using the Google Pixel 3 in new Disney+ series

Superman isn’t the only superhero who loves the Google Pixel.

At the 30-second mark in the latest ‘Event’ trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series, there’s a moment when Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton takes a phone call outside of a store. The purpose of this scene is for a fun “I’ll be home for Christmas” line from Clin, but Eagle-eyed viewers may also notice that he’s actually using the Google Pixel 3.

It’s a particularly notable phone for him to have since it’s the same model he used in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The phone can be seen in the pivotal scene where Hulk uses Tony Stark’s makeshift Infinity Gauntlet to bring back half of all life in the universe. Clint receives a call on his Pixel 3 from his previously deceased wife, thus showing that Hulk’s efforts worked.

But what’s especially interesting is that Clint’s phone would undoubtedly have been destroyed immediately after this call, given Thanos’ airstrike on the Avengers compound. Therefore, Clint was clearly enough of a fan of the Pixel 3 to not only get a new one, but still be using it by the time of the Hawkeye series.

It’s unclear exactly how long Hawkeye takes place after Endgame, but presumably, there are at least a few months between both MCU titles, suggesting he’s been using the Pixel 3 for a little while. (I like to imagine that Clint went to replace it immediately after Tony Stark’s funeral in Endgame).

Interestingly, fellow Avenger Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) was seen using a Windows Phone in her eponymous solo film earlier this year. However, that film took place in 2016, which made it more understandable that she might be using one of the now-discontinued devices.

Hawkeye is Marvel’s fourth live-action series for Disney+, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Set to premiere with two episodes on November 24th, Hawkeye follows Clint Barton as he teams up with the young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to fight enemies from his past and get back to his family in time for Christmas.

It’s also worth noting that ahead of the Hawkeye premiere, Disney will hold its inaugural ‘Disney+ Day’ event on November 12th. This presentation will stream on Disney+ and offer news on future streaming titles from a variety of brands, including Marvel.

Via: 9to5Google