Sony’s Xperia Pro-I sports a variable aperture and an 1-inch sensor

Is Sony’s Xperia Pro-I a smartphone or a camera?

The new device features a 1-inch camera and an f/2-f/4 variable aperture lens. Sony’s phone/camera device also features an RX100 VII’s 1-inch sensor that can shoot 12-megapixel photos with a 2.4µm pixel pitch (which refers to the density of pixels).

Additionally, the phone brings together phase-detect autofocus with real-time eye autofocus, and it offers high-speed continuous shooting with both AF/AE tracking at 20 frames per second.

The Pro-I also features a 16mm f/2.2 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 50mm f/2.4 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Moreover, the phone offers a two-stage shutter key as well as a shortkey with a circular button that opens a Videography Pro app that controls white balance, exposure and focus.

Alongside all this camera business, the Pro-I features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also sports a microSD expansion port, a 4,500mAh battery and 30W fast charging with 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos alongside IP68 water and dust resistance.

The device retails at $1,800 USD (about $2,229 CAD) and like all of Sony’s recent Xperia devices, will not release in Canada.

Via: Android Police