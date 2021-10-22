Sketchy leak suggests Apple’s next iPhone SE will resemble the iPhone XR

Apple’s Special Edition (SE) iPhones have a special place in my heart.

They offer performance on par with its latest flagships, while not breaking the bank. The only area where the SE compromised is in its design, which currently resembles the iPhone 8’s outdated bezel-heavy body with a physical home button.

But, that might change with the next iPhone SE.

According to a Chinese publication MyDrivers, the next iteration of the iPhone SE will be based on the iPhone XR, which means it won’t sport bezels and a physical home button and might include a notch for Face ID.

The report, which is written in Chinese, roughly translates to say, “the latest rumours suggest that it is (iPhone SE) based on the iPhone XR and is equipped with side fingerprints. Of course, the front Face ID is not ruled out.” However, MyDrivers doesn’t state the source of information and simply says that “latest rumours suggest,” so we’re unsure how credible this leak is.

On the other hand, credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Japanese blog Macotakara state that the new version of the iPhone SE won’t be very different from the 2020 SE model, with the only exceptions being a better processor and 5G support.

Leaks suggest that Apple plans to start producing the new iPhone SE in December and ship it to customers in 2022. This launch lineup makes sense, given the tech giant typically releases the SE version of its iPhones in the spring. The new device could be perfect for people looking to pick up a reliable 5G phone without having to burn a hole in their pockets.

Source: MyDrivers Via: 9to5mac