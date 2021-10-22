How realistic is Back 4 Blood? (Video)

I’ve put dozens of hours into Back 4 Blood at this point. Between reviewing the game and playing late into the night with friends, I’ve come to know the world of Back 4 Blood intimately.

Something has been gnawing at me while playing over the last few days though. For a video game about killing zombies, Turtle Rock Studios have added a surprising amount of realism to the way the world works.

Could this be the most realistic zombie game ever?

I’ve taken it upon myself to figure that out. Check out the video to find out if Back 4 Blood is a simulation or a mutation.

And let me know if there are any other games or topics you’d like to see covered in future videos!