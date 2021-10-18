Roku acquires Canadian-made ‘Children Ruin Everything’ for U.S. streaming

Roku has acquired Canadian series, Children Ruin Everything, an eight-episode show created by Schitt’s Creek‘s co-executive producer Kurt Smeaton, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is Roku’s first-non U.S. and Canadian acquisition and is the first 30-minute acquisition by Roku since its Quibi takeover from earlier this year. In Canada, Bell Media holds the international rights for the series, which will air on CTV. The TV show is set to air in 2022.

Children Ruin Everything stars Meaghan Rath, from Being Human, Aaron Abrams from Blindspot, Ennis Esmer from Schitt’s Creek and Nazneen Contractor from Star Trek: Into Darkness.

“Children Ruin Everything was inspired by my own parenting experience, where every plan my wife and I made was thwarted by our kids in surprising and funny ways,” Smeaton said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to partner with Roku on this project and bring the show to the U.S.”

Roku Originals are available through the Roku Channel, which offers more than 25,000 free movies and programs.

While this is Roku’s first Canadian series, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will shoot in Vancouver.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter