Apple’s HomePod mini now comes in blue, orange and yellow

Apple’s HomePod mini is now available in more colours that are designed to complement your home.

Starting today, you can pick up the smart home speaker in ‘Blue,’ ‘Orange’ and ‘Yellow.’ The new colours join the ‘White’ and ‘Space Grey’ variants that are already available.

In Canada, the new HomePod minis cost $129, and will launch in November. Apple initially launched the HomePod mini back in October of 2020.

One interesting feature of the HomePod mini is that when there are two devices in the same room, they’ll automatically link up to become stereo pairs.

Click here to follow our coverage of the October 18th Apple event.

