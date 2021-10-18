Apple debuts Apple Music Voice plan for $4.99

To kick off its fall ‘Unleashed’ event, Apple revealed a new Apple Music subscription tier called ‘Apple Music Voice.’

This new subscription costs $4.99 USD (about $6.17 CAD) per month and works with all Apple devices that can use Siri. This makes the plan helpful for people who just have a HomePod.

Amazon offers a similar free tier of some music to people that can be accessed through its Echo devices to allow users to play some music right out of the box for free. Since Apple will charge $5 USD per month, it’s unclear how many people will opt for its version.

Systems like these are designed to be accessed more casually, so Apple has made tons of playlists based on moods for users to access. Onstage, the company used examples of asking Siri to play music for a dinner party or for a hike. You can still ask Siri to play specific songs through Apple Music Voice.

