GameStop has the Nintendo Switch OLED model in stock for $449

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your standard Nintendo Switch, now is your chance.

GameStop Canada currently has the white Nintendo Switch (OLED) in stock.

Priced at $449.99, the OLED Switch is available for in-store pickup or you can have it delivered to your doorstep for free. However, GameStop does note that “due to the popularity of this item, we are limiting online and in-store purchases to one per household.” Any orders containing multiple units will be reduced to one and additional orders will be cancelled.

To put the refreshed console’s cost in perspective, it costs $70 more than $379 standard Switch and $190 more expensive than the handheld-only Switch Lite.

Learn more or purchase the Switch OLED from GameStop here. For more on the Switch OLED model, check out our review of the handheld.

