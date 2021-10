On this week’s SyrupCast, Brad Bennett, Jon Lamont and Patrick O’Rourke, once again, talk about Apple’s iPhone 13 and the iPad mini now that both Patrick and Brad have spent time with the respective devices.

Along with the Apple talk, the team also breaks down Microsoft’s Surface event, with Jon offering his thoughts on the Surface Duo 2, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8 and more.

As always, you can listen to/watch the SyrupCast directly in this story, or on your favourite podcast platform.