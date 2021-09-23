The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter will be revealed on October 5

Nintendo has confirmed that the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be revealed on October 5th.

While some fans expected for an announcement during the September 23rd Nintendo Direct, the company used the presentation to tease a dedicated Smash reveal stream in two weeks. Nintendo said this will be the final Ultimate presentation.

As with previous Smash streams, the upcoming showcase will be hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai and offer a breakdown of the character’s moveset.

The stream will take place at October 5th at 10am ET/7am PT on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.