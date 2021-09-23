fbpx
News

Nintendo officially reveals new 3D platformer Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The pink blob is back

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Sep 23, 20216:18 PM EDT
During Nintendo’s recent Direct stream, the Japanese gaming giant revealed a new 3D action platformer featuring its iconic pink blog character, Kirby.

The game is set to feature “familiar moves” and will allow players to move around freely in a three-dimensional environment. However, beyond this, not much was revealed about Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Still, for fans of the pink ball that’s capable of sucking up nearly anything, it’s cool to see the franchise finally making a comeback.

Nintendo says that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will release in Spring 2022 for the Switch

